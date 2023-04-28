OLD Bar Pirates will have a potent backline for Sunday's Group Three Rugby League season opener against Wauchope at Old Bar.
The club's four recruits from New Guinea have all been named in first grade as has a winger from Fiji.
"They're all sweet to go, our backline is looking pretty red hot at the moment,'' co-captain-coach Mick Henry.
His coaching partner, Jordan Worboys, will direct play from halfback, with Kurt Lewis the starting five-eighth. Lewis showed some good touches in Old Bar's trials.
"We're looking better than we did at this stage last year,'' Henry said.
"We have more depth and that's something we lacked last season.''
He said Kieran Cochrane, a gain this year from Taree City, will start on the bench.
"He can play just about anywhere and will give us options,'' Henry said.
A newcomer, halfback/hooker Zac Butler, will also be on the bench.
The Pirates had a busy pre-season, playing trials against Central Newcastle, Muswellbrook, Byron Bay and Gloucester. Back rower Nathan Nupier injured a knee in the trials and Henry said he is still sidelined.
"But everyone else made it through okay,'' he said.
James Handford, who was strong for the Pirates in last year's charge to the grand final, is expected to play next weekend.
The game was originally scheduled for Wauchope on Saturday, but switched to Old Bar on the Sunday. There'll be no league tag, with the first grade to kickoff at 2.30.
Henry said the playing surface at Old Bar Reserve has handled the recent wet weather.
"They had the junior league gala day last Sunday there and it's still fine. We've been training there,'' he said.
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.