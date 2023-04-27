Co-chaplain and Sub-branch member Trevor Leggott delivered the Prayer for the Fallen and this was followed by the beautiful sounds of the Kantabile Chamber Choir, singing the stirring song I Am Australian which was followed by the Anzac Commemoration Address by Wingham High School leaders. Kantabile Chamber Choir then performed I Vow to Thee My Country before the wreath laying took place and this year there seemed many more than normal. It was wonderful to see lady members of the Papua New Guinea community lay a wreath along with a large number of local organisations and individuals.