What a wonderful turn out for Wingham's Anzac Day Services. Both the Dawn Service and Main Service saw an increase in numbers of those marching as well as the general public and relatives who came to witness these very emotional services which were held at Wingham Town Hall.
John and I had a very foggy drive into Wingham from Tinonee, one of the worst for a very long time, to the Dawn Service that also saw an increase in participants and on lookers.
Congratulations to Wingham High School Captain Freya Raglus for her very eloquent and emotional speech - with young persons of her calibre the world is in good hands.
The members of the Air Force Cadets are also to be congratulated on the excellent job as flag bearers and their involvement.
Following the Dawn Service many of those who had participated adjourned to the Wingham Services Club to enjoy a traditional breakfast and obligatory rum and milk as they caught up with fellow returned service persons, family and friends.
The main service was blessed with sunshine for the marchers who moved off from McCullagh Place Car Park behind the Services Club and was an impressive sight as they came up the hill towards the Town Hall marching to the sounds of the Manning Pipes and Drums.
This year the master of ceremonies was Wingham RSL Sub-branch president Brian Willey - his first - and he thanked all for their support and presence.
Co-chaplain and Sub-branch member Trevor Leggott delivered the Prayer for the Fallen and this was followed by the beautiful sounds of the Kantabile Chamber Choir, singing the stirring song I Am Australian which was followed by the Anzac Commemoration Address by Wingham High School leaders. Kantabile Chamber Choir then performed I Vow to Thee My Country before the wreath laying took place and this year there seemed many more than normal. It was wonderful to see lady members of the Papua New Guinea community lay a wreath along with a large number of local organisations and individuals.
Another stirring moment in the service was the duet by Jillian Oliver and Kayla Downs as they performed Spirit of the Anzacs which was then followed by the reciting of the Ode by Sub-branch member and Vietnam War veteran Peter Forbes after which The Last Post was sounded and a minute's silence observed.
The New Zealand and Australian National Anthems were lead by Kantablie Chamber Choir.
With concluding remarks by MC Brian Willey the service was concluded by Rev Brian Ford delivering the Benediction.
I had the pleasure of being seated with several ladies who were members of Ingleburn Probus Club and visiting Wingham for a few days - they were "blown away" by the service and the huge attendance and were complimentary of the whole event.
Thanks go out again for Midcoast Council road workers who recently carried out pothole filling between Tinonee and Wingham. They got about 90 per cent filled to a satisfactory result but there are still a couple of nasty ones on the way between The Bight Cemetery and Jonella Road, Mondrook ,but I guess it is better than not at all.
Lets hope the continuing inclement weather doesn't undo all the good work.
I have a black fold up umbrella in my possession after the Anzac Main Service that was left on the footpath under the chairs which I picked up whilst the chairs were being put back in the Town Hall. If it belongs to you or you know someone who is missing it, please contact me by phone 6553 1055 and leave a message if it is your brolly and I will endeavour to return it to its rightful home.
The line dancing classes of a Wednesday afternoon/evening at Tinonee Memorial School of Arts Hall are proving to be very popular. My two left feet and a dropped one at that doesn't allow me to do it but several friends are loving it.
