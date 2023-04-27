Manning River Times
By Pam Muxlow
Updated April 27 2023 - 11:12am, first published 11:01am
Wingham RSL Sub-branch president Brian Willey, with Kantabile Chamber Choir behind him, at the Wingham Anzac Day main service. Picture by Pam Muxlow.
Wingham RSL Sub-branch president Brian Willey, with Kantabile Chamber Choir behind him, at the Wingham Anzac Day main service. Picture by Pam Muxlow.

What a wonderful turn out for Wingham's Anzac Day Services. Both the Dawn Service and Main Service saw an increase in numbers of those marching as well as the general public and relatives who came to witness these very emotional services which were held at Wingham Town Hall.

