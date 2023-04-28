MID Coast face an away game for a third consecutive week when they tackle Adamstown Rosebuds in Newcastle on Sunday.
The Middles are also battling a mounting injury toll.
This will be the start of the second round.
Mid Coast had a further blow in last weekend's 2-0 loss to New Lambton when left fullback Chelsea Gallagher broke her wrist.
"Our squad is depleted at the moment because of all the injuries,'' captain-coach Emma Stanbury said.
"We only have one goal keeper for two grades. Now we have another player out for an extended time.''
First choice keeper Grace Davies is expected back in a fortnight. She is recovering from a fractured finger.
Stanbury said the side dominated much of the game against New Lambton last week but couldn't put the ball in the net. She added that New Lambton has improved its roster with the inclusion of A-League players - a luxury that Newcastle clubs enjoy.
