The rapid rise of mobile digital technology has brought with it a hidden danger in the volatility of lithium-ion batteries, and the incidents of sudden combustion appear to be on the rise.
Used by a host of devices ranging from mobile phones, tablets, laptops, power tools and e-bikes, lithium-ion batteries are fast charging and produce a higher power density beyond that of previous portable battery designs.
However, over the past 18 months, lithium-ion batteries have been the cause of more than 450 fires throughout Australia.
This presents challenges for firefighters by not only increasing the number of incidents they are called upon to attend, but also the aggressive nature of the fires lithium-ion batteries can cause.
In only a matter of seconds, the heat from lithium-ion battery failures can reach up to 400 degrees Celsius, creating fires of even greater temperatures.
Not only that, but the fires they cause are self-sustaining making them incredibly dangerous and difficult to contain.
According to NSW Fire and Rescue (FRNSW) Taree station commander, Peter Willard, charging devices containing lithium-ion batteries should be done with care by following a few safety precautions.
"We've had a couple of fires involving the chargers and phones and things being left on soft coverings, like a pillow or something like that, which is a 'no-no'," Commander Willard said.
"The best method is to use the supplied manufacturer's charger, make sure it meets the Australian standards and is on a hard surface, so not on a bed, blankets or pillows, and not on a book, which is made of paper.
"But most importantly, use the correct charging equipment."
Another matter of concern is the correct disposal of lithium-ion batteries.
Placing lithium-ion batteries into household waste or recycling bins can potentially cause fires during waste collection, transportation, handling and processing.
Undamaged batteries (not swollen, punctured, or leaking, etc.) can be safely disposed of at a battery recycling drop off point. It is recommended that battery terminals are taped over with sticky tape or electrical tape before placing them into battery recycling collection bins.
Leaking or damaged (but not overheated or off-gassing) batteries should be in a clear plastic bag and taken to a Community Recycling Centre or a Household Chemical CleanOut event for disposal.
A list of waste disposal facilities can be found on the MidCoast Council website at https://www.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/Services/Waste-and-recycling/Find-a-waste-facility
