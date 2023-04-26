Manning River Times
Holli Wheeler hoping to be fit for start of the NRLW season

By Mick McDonald
Updated April 27 2023 - 10:51am, first published 8:30am
Holli Wheeler will undergo knee surgery next week but hopes to be back in time for the start of the NRLW later this year.
OLD Bar's Holli Wheeler will undergo knee surgery next week but still hopes to be right for the start of the NRL Women's Rugby League competition this year.

