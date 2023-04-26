Scans indicated Wheeler has damaged her MCL and she hopes to make a full recovery in 8 to 10 weeks. Wheeler is one of the key signings for NRLW newcomers Cronulla this year. She previously played with St George-Illawarra in the NRLW and has twice won the club's player of the year award. She had been with the club since the debut year of the NRLW in 2018.