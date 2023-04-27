A FIELD of 73 will take part in the Women's Golf Central North Coast seniors tournament to be played at Harrington Waters from May 1 to 3.
Central North Coast takes in clubs from Bulahdelah to Coffs Harbour. This is the first time the event has been held on the nine hole Harrington Waters layout. Players have to be aged 50 and over to compete in senior events.
Harrington Waters women's club captain Colleen Moran said the course will be in peak condition for the event.
"Monday and Tuesday will be the main days, with the presentation on Tuesday afternoon,'' Collen said.
"We'll have an ambrose on Wednesday and we have more than 60 players booked in for that.''
Colleen said the number of players is slightly down on what was expected.
"Because we're a nine hold course we set a limit of 90 players,'' she said.
"But 73 is manageable.''
Harrington Waters is rated among the top 25 nine-hole courses in Australia.
