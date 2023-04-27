Manning River Times
Errol Ruprecht wins Zone 11 senior singles championship

By Mick McDonald
April 28 2023 - 9:00am
Errol Ruprecht from Club West is the Zone 11 bowls singles champion and is now off the state finals.
CLUB West bowler Errol Ruprecht is off to the State playoffs in the senior singles at Wollongong in July.

