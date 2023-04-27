CLUB West bowler Errol Ruprecht is off to the State playoffs in the senior singles at Wollongong in July.
This follows his win in the Zone 11 event that finalised at Tuncurry Beach Bowling Club.
He was the only bowler from a Manning-based club to take out a zone singles title.
He is the Manning River Times-Iguana sport award winner for this week, earning a $50 open order at Iguana.
Ruprecht, 74, gives himself a reasonable chance of securing the State title.
"There are only 16 zones in the State,'' he said.
"I'm drawn with zones 6, 2 and 10 in my section. If I win the section I'm through to the semi-finals.''
Ruprecht and Mal Drury won a State senior pairs title a few years back, but singles success at this level has thus far eluded him. He has won at zone level before while he also took out a Manning District Bowling Association singles championship in the days before the district became a zone.
Ruprecht set himself the task of winning the zone title at the start of the year.
"I played my old mate, George McCartney, in the final,'' he said.
However, he earlier had to survive a titanic struggle in the semi-final against Grant McKirdy from Tuncurry-Forster Sporties.
"He held game and it was ditch to ditch. He had three bowls within two foot and I drew a side toucher. That won the title for me,'' he said.
He won the final 25-12 and rates this among the best singles games he has played.
"George still played well. But I can't remember too many games of singles that I've played better,'' Ruprecht said
"I'm a bit younger than George and you have to look at what might come against a person after a long day of bowls.
"If I'd played him in the morning it would have undoubtedly been closer.''
Ruprecht rolls up at least once a week while he plays social on Wednesday nights along with club and zone events.
"I enjoy my bowls and I have a new lease of life at the moment,'' he said.
"I put that down to a good marriage and good family.''
He was also a member of the Zone 11 senior side that played in the State inter-zone championships in Sydney. A one shot loss in the opening game to Zone 10 proved a disaster here. Zone 10 went onto win the section than comfortably took out the final.
Ruprecht will now play in the 4-way representative game in Maitland next month with the Zone 11 seniors.
He's been a member of Manning or zone representative teams for many years. He relishes the challenge of testing himself at this level.
Ruprecht has won numerous club and zone championships in singles, pairs, triples and fours. He nominated pairs as his preferred game and the State pairs championship as the highlight.
