Lansdowne valley news

By Margaret Haddon
April 28 2023 - 10:00am
It's market day at Lansdowne Hall this Saturday. File picture
The Lansdowne Men's bowlers triumphed 73-39 over Gloucester last Saturday with a 10-0 win in Round 8 of the Grade 6 pennants. It's their third straight victory.

