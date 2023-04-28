The Lansdowne Men's bowlers triumphed 73-39 over Gloucester last Saturday with a 10-0 win in Round 8 of the Grade 6 pennants. It's their third straight victory.
Tomorrow, Saturday April 29, Lansdowne men's team hosts Forster bowlers. Bowlers will be on green at 12.30pm. Forster currently sit second on the ladder and is only 8.5 points beyond Lansdowne, who (with another strong performance) could leapfrog them.
Lansdowne Soccer under 12s and senior men kicked off the 2023 season over the weekend. Neither team tasted victory however will be stronger in Round 2 for the hit out.
Unfortunately, the senior ladies forfeited their Round 1 fixture due to insufficient player numbers.
Both the senior ladies and under 12s teams could use additional players. Anyone keen to join these teams should register at www.playfootball.com.au and contact the club via email lansdownefc@footballmidnorthcoast.net.au.
This week's Round 2 fixtures: Senior Ladies versus Halliday Point Friday evening. April 28 at 8:10pm at Lansdowne Oval; under 12s versus Great Lakes Vikings on Saturday, April 29 at 9am at Lansdowne Oval; senior men versus Pacific Palms on Saturday, April 29 at 1.15pm at Omaru Park.
Lansdowne Open Music had their show last Sunday at the Lansdowne Community Hall with 14 artists performing, and around 50 people attending for a great day of music. Artists came from as far away as Newcastle to perform.
Their next show has been moved forward to Sunday, May 7 from 11am due to the hall's other commitments. Just a donation entry fee, morning teas and barbecue lunch, cold drinks are available for purchase. Contact Jenni on 0431 347 772 for further information.
The Lansdowne Community Hall will hold their Market Day tomorrow, Saturday April 29 from 8am.
New stall holders are most welcome. There are various stalls from plants, preloved items, handmade wooden toys, cakes, jams, craft, hand crochet blankets, jewellery. There will also be an activity stall for children to take part in for $5.
Ron's Barbecue will have the sausages ready for breakfast and the ladies in the kitchen with tea, coffee and cakes and cold drinks. Lots of space in the grounds surrounding the hall to have your car with you. Phone Margaret on 65567146 for further information and stall bookings.
It is getting very close to the Lansdowne Community Hall planned art show being held on Saturday, May 20 and Sunday, May 21. Entry forms must be in by 5pm on May 8 and delivery of art works must be at the hall from between 10am and 3pm on May 17. Looking forward to another great art show.
New, free, government-funded BrainStrength programs will be running at the Lansdowne Community Hall for eight weeks each Monday at 3.30pm from May 1.
Free for over 65s, for more information contact Kinetic Medicine on 02 6557 7479 to find out more and to book for your free assessment.
Believe it or not, the processes of ageing can affect mental health just as much as physical health. But getting older does not have to mean living with poor health and wellbeing.
BrainStrength is an exercise and workshop based on a program that is designed for older adults to help enhance their physical function and give them the tools and resources they need to thrive.
This program is exclusive to Kinetic Medicine and is fully funded by the federal government through the Hunter New England Primary Health Network.
To register or find out more contact call 02 6557 7479 or head to kineticmedicine.com.au/BrainStrength
The Upper Lansdowne Hall committee has a superb concert for you in May.
Jeff Lang has been to the hall before, and he is always welcome back. If you have seen him, you know why.
His last visit to regional NSW was early in 2021, when shows were still possible before the advent of the pandemic.
Each time he steps up to take a solo, his hard-won style is unmistakable - fluid but with an edge-of-the-seat recklessness. Acoustic fingerpicking, slide guitar, electric lead, banjos, and mandolins drop into place like puzzle pieces.
Jeff will be at the Upper Lansdowne Hall on Friday evening, May 26 commencing at 7pm.
There will be no other support artist as Jeff will do two sets.
For further information or bookings phone Rita on 02 5591 6017.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.