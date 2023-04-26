OLD Bar Pirates will appeal a one game suspension handed down to back rower Will Clarke by Group Three Rugby League for withdrawing from a North Coast representative game.
"It's a crock of s...t,'' Old Bar co-captain-coach Mick Henry said.
Henry claimed Clarke was going to play in the Group Three side in North Coast trial against Group Two earlier this year. However, that was cancelled when Group Two couldn't field a team.
He was then invited to trial for North Coast but was unavailable due to work and family commitments.
North Coast was beaten by Northern Rivers Titans in the opening round of the Country Championships in Ballina in early March.
"Work that one out,'' Henry said.
"We'll be fighting that one.''
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.