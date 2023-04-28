It's that time of year when the Taree PCYC is filled with artisan stalls selling their handcrafted wares at the Manning Made Artisan Fair.
Manning Made will be held over two days, Saturday, May 6 and Sunday, May 7 and is coordinated and sponsored by the Wingham Spinners and Craft Group.
More than 40 stalls will showcase the fine work of the Mid Coast's artists and artisans. Specialists in their field including woodworkers, leather makers, jewellers, basket weavers, ceramic artists and many more, not to mention wonderful handcrafted fibre creations.
"The commitment and dedication to their craft is reflected in every piece," a spokesperson for the Wingham Spinners and Craft Group said.
For the first time the fair will offer the opportunity to participate in a number of workshops from the age old art of kumihimo to jewellery design.
Margaret Clark will be providing tuition in kumihimo - braid making using the kumihimo disc. Kumihimo is a traditional Japanese craft which involves braiding strands of silk, cotton or wool to create intricate cords which can be used to adorn clothing, be used as jewellery and even grouped to make wall hangings. With the addition of beads even more intricate designs can be created.
This is only one of the many workshops that will be held over the two days of the fair.
In addition to the workshops a number of exhibitors will be demonstrating their talents.
Manning Made Artisan Fair is open between 9am and 3pm on both days. Entry is free but you might be tempted to buy a raffle ticket in one of the superb hand crafted items or indulge in the purchase of a one off piece of creativity.
For more information call 0415 504 026 or email viviennescott51@gmail.com.
