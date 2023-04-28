Last week the club had the pleasure of hosting a visit of senior citizens from Forster.
This is the fourth such visit to the club.
The seniors certainly enjoy these visits, reminiscing about train trips of past times. They are particularly interested in the models of steam locos, as they say "diesel locos aren't real trains".
Meanwhile the work on incorporating Wingham layout into Somerton goes ahead. It is proving to be a real challenge because of the major changes needed to connect the two. However a dedicated team consisting of Noel Sawyer, Greg Specking and Gordon Robbie are up to the task.
At the same time Ralf Freier is carrying out some major rewiring of several sets of points on Wingham. With his extensive electrical and computer skills Ralf has been a major plus for the club.
Not to be out done, Joe Noyen and Kevin Bambury are engaged in totally rebuilding the children's layout.
This is a layout that was originally built for children to be able to operate when visiting with their parents. However Joe and Kevin have produced a totally new layout. They have included part of it as running N scale as well as the usual HO/OO.
Even before completion it is generating great interest from young visitors.
For many months Glenn Buckman has been working on a complete signalling system on Somerton. HIs work and patience looks like being rewarded, with the final section in sight.
The club continues attract prospective new members. We now have three prospects waiting to complete their three months probation.
Ted Wheeeler is Taree and District Model Railway Club's publicity officer, phone 0497 720 666.
