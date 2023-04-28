Manning River Times
Taree Film Society presents the award-winning "Close"

April 28 2023 - 6:00pm
"Close" won the Grand Jury Prize at the Cannes Film Festival, Picture supplied
Taree Film Society will screen the tender and deeply moving Close (M) at 5.45pm this Monday, May 1 at Fays Twin Cinema, Taree.

