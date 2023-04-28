Taree Film Society will screen the tender and deeply moving Close (M) at 5.45pm this Monday, May 1 at Fays Twin Cinema, Taree.
Leo and Remi are 13-year-old best friends who do absolutely everything together. But when they start a new school and their closeness is put under scrutiny, their bond is suddenly, tragically torn apart.
Winner of the Grand Jury Prize at the Cannes Film Festival, Belgian Lukas Dhonts second film is an emotionally transformative and unforgettable portrait of the intersection of friendship and love, identity and independence, heartbreak and healing.
Cinematographer Frank van den Eeden captures a childs eye view of the world, bursting with colour and light.
The script (written by Dhont) is so economical, and the acting so beautifully natural that Close feels less like a drama than a tapestry of fragments from a candid documentary.
Close is a touching coming-of-age drama and an unspeakably tender study of young friendship and grief.
Tickets are $18, search for Taree Film Society on Eventbrite. See www.tareefilmsociety.org.au or call 0439 903 477.
