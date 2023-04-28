BROTHERS Christian and Ash Hazard will play their first game of rugby league together in nearly 10 years when Taree City tackle Macleay Valley in the opening round of the Group Three season at Kempsey on Saturday.
Taree Red Rovers juniors, the Hazards have linked with the Bulls this year, with Christian the captain-coach. He played in the Queensland Cup last year and is a Queensland Residents representative.
His brother will be in the centres, where he'll partner Trae Clark, the captain-coach for the past two seasons. Christian will be the halfback.
"We can't wait,'' Christian said.
"Ash has had a few injuries over the years and has just fixed his knee up, he's excited to be back as well.''
The Bulls hope to claw their way out of the cellar this year and Hazard said making a positive start will go a long way to achieving that goal.
"It's going to be hard because we've only had the one trial,'' Hazard said.
"But hopefully we can catch up with the match fitness early instead of taking a few weeks to get going. Hopefully we can get a win to start the season, because we play (Port) Breakers, the champs, in round two.''
West Tigers-bound Nav Willett will play fullback. He is still eligible for under 18s and last year he played firsts and 18s on the one day.
However, Hazard said Willett will be exclusively in first grade 'at this stage'.
Promising hooker Charlie Dignam will start the season from the bench. Dignam was in the under 18s last season.
Toby De Stefano, who returns to the Bulls after a two year stint at Old Bar, will be the starting number nine.
"Our middle is coming together really well and we'll be much stronger there than last year,'' Hazard said.
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
