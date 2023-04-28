Manning River Times
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Taree City to play Macleay Valley in Group 3 opener

MM
By Mick McDonald
April 28 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taree City captain-coach Christian Hazard
Taree City captain-coach Christian Hazard

BROTHERS Christian and Ash Hazard will play their first game of rugby league together in nearly 10 years when Taree City tackle Macleay Valley in the opening round of the Group Three season at Kempsey on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Mick McDonald

Senior journalist

Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years

Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.