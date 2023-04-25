Huge turnout for Anzac Day commemorations in Wingham

It wouldn't be Anzac Day in Wingham without the stirring sounds of pipes and drums, or getting a touch of sunburn, or having a flag bearer or cadet getting woozy from the steaming heat.
Although the day was forecast to be cooler, overcast and perhaps rainy, Anzac Day in Wingham held up to its usual traditions and then some.
The community came out in droves - it has been a few years since a crowd as large as this year's converged on Farquhar Street and the Wingham Memorial Town Hall for the main ceremony.
The parade was led by the Manning Valley Pipes and Drums, followed by proud ex-service men and women, families of those who have seen service and are no longer with us, emergency services, community groups, schools and lastly, members of the public who had followed the parade from the muster point near Bent Street.
President of the Wingham RSL Sub-branch, Brian Willey was the master of ceremonies for this year's commemorations, with the Prayer for the Fallen given by Rev Trevor Leggott.
Wingham High School leaders Jesse Linton and Jaimee-Lee Wolfe did the school proud delivering the Anzac Commemoration Address.
Kantabile Chamber Choir have been providing music for Anzac Day in Wingham for many a year. This year they performed the patriotic hymn I Vow to Thee My Country, the New Zealand national anthem (sung in both Maori language and English), and the Australian national anthem.
A special and touching addition to this year's ceremony was a nod to the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam War with a musical number, Spirit of the ANZACs, performed by Art and Soul members Jillian Oliver and Kayla Downs.
Piper John Andrews played Lament during the wreath laying ceremony, with wreaths being laid by many community organisations and individuals. However, the standout for everybody was the laying of a wreath by three tiny children from a local preschool, who received a round of applause from the cloud after they had done their job.
Rev Brian Ford concluded the ceremony with a Benediction.
Parade Commander was Mick Downs, with Emma Davies, Brianna Colvin, Emma Letheren and Eliza Dedman making up the Flag Party.
Julia Driscoll has worked as a journalist for the Wingham Chronicle and Manning River Times for seven years. She values the deep connection with community that being a rural and regional journalist brings. Career highlights have involved environmental stories - bringing the plight of the little known endangered Manning River helmeted turtle to the attention of the public, resulting in wide-spread knowledge in the community and conservation action; and breaking the news of the Manning River ceasing to run for the first time in recorded history.
