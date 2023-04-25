Manning River Times photographer Scott Calvin captured the mood at today's Anzac Day ceremony in Taree.
People flocked to vantage points along Victoria Street for the Anzac Day march in Taree.
While the numbers of returned servicemen and women may be dwindling, they have been replaced by representatives from district schools, sporting clubs and other groups. School captains from St Clare's High, Taree and Chatham High and Manning Valley Anglican College assisted in the commemoration service conducted by Paul Allan, chief executive of Club Taree.
There had been intermittent showers earlier in the morning, but the rain held off for the main ceremony conducted at the Memorial Clock in Fotheringham Park.
The dawn service was also held at the Memorial Clock.
