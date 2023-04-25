Manning River Times
Home/News

Anzac Day ceremony in Taree

Updated April 25 2023 - 3:59pm, first published 3:02pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Manning River Times photographer Scott Calvin captured the mood at today's Anzac Day ceremony in Taree.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.