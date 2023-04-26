Manning River Times
Great love of Manly ferries

By Chris Goodsell
April 26 2023 - 4:00pm
The ferry Dee Why operating on Sydney harbour.
Road Ramblings

In 1901 the Port Jackson and Manly Steamship Company was first listed on the stock exchange and It operated the Manly-Sydney ferry service until sold to Brambles Industries in April 1972 and taken over by the NSW State-government Public Transport Commission in December 1974.

