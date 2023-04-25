Big crowd in attendance for Taree's Anzac Day service

FLUTUATING weather didn't stop a crowd numbered in the hundreds from turning out for Taree's Anzac Day service.
While there had been intermittent showers earlier in the morning, rain held off for the main ceremony.
People flocked to vantage points for the march.
While the numbers of returned servicemen and women may be dwindling, they have been replaced by representatives from district schools, sporting clubs and other groups. School captains from St Clare's High, Taree and Chatham High and Manning Valley Anglican College assisted in the commemoration service conducted by Paul Allan, chief executive of Club Taree.
MidCoast councillor Jeremy Miller gave the Anzac address.
Cr Miller said he had three relatives service in World War II. This includes his grandfather, Alan Miller, who recently celebrated his 100th birthday. He has been writing his memoirs and it was here that Cr Miller found a link to Taree from 1942.
Alan Miller was a navigator in the RAAF and one night he was in a plane that had to negotiate a training flight from Williamtown to Tamworth and back in terrible weather conditions that continued to deteriorate.
They were flying 'blind'.
"Alan calculated that they should have been near Williamtown. Then they saw a light in a small break in the clouds,'' Cr Miller continued.
"He told the pilot to fly lower and keep an eye on the small light. But it didn't look right - it didn't look like Williamtown.
"They were getting very low on fuel and they could have been about to crash into a mountain that they couldn't see.''
Cr Miller said the hero of the story was a volunteer in the air and service corps based in Taree.
"It was about 10 o'clock at night and the volunteer's boss told her to head home. But she decided to hang around just a bit longer,'' Cr Miller said.
"And that's when she heard the plane. Luckily she had been trained in Morse Code.''
There was communication between the volunteer and the pilot and navigator, telling them they were over Taree. Alan and the pilot looked at their maps, corrected course and arrived safely in Williamtown.
"That saved two lives that night,'' Cr Miller said.
"A volunteer in Taree in a storm - without her action Alan probably wouldn't have survived the night and I wouldn't be hear talking today and my son and daughter wouldn't be marching in St Clare's High School.
"Many heroes served in the war in far away places. And there were many civilian heroes serving a home.''
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
