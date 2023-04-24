"We come to Long Pine Park at this hour on this day at this time to not only observe a dawn but a dusk, for that dusk has fallen on all that brave hearted generation; Indigenous and of colony origins that fought on Anzac Cove," Forster Tuncurry RSL sub-branch chaplain, Daryl Moran said.
"Yet, their legend lives on." he said.
Padre Moran was delivering his traditional dawn service address at Long Pine Memorial Park, Tuncurry before a crowd of more than 2000.
"You are here as one because you concur the exploits of the Anzacs, which forever unites us on this day.
"Now the Gallipoli memory, once inscribed on hearts wet with blood of the Anzac is ours forever, ours to cherish, ours to honour."
Sub-branch organisers were delighted with this year's crowd, which has continued to grow in numbers as younger generations honour the legend of the Anzac.
Explaining why he choked back tears during his address, Padre Moran said he was thinking about all the veterans he had farewelled over the years.
"And, as sad as it is you can still honour them; it has been a privilege to have served them," he said.
