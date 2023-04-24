Police are treating the death of a Taree man in Tuncurry yesterday, Sunday, April 23, as suspicious.
The 38-year-old man was driven to Manning Base Hospital yesterday morning by private transport with significant wounds to his torso, but he could not be revived.
While police would not reveal what type of wounds the man sustained, they did confirmed he was dead on arrival.
Emergency services were initially called to the scene of the incident in Heath Avenue, Tuncurry at 7.21am following a 000 call.
However the victim had already been taken to hospital by a person believed to be related to the man.
In the meantime police began an investigation, and the property continues to be examined by forensic officers.
Police are appealing for any dashcam footage between 7-7.30am of the maroon Holden Commodore which took the man to hospital or any information which would help solve this suspicious death.
The vehicle is undergoing forensic examination.
From my early assessment of the matter, the community at large shouldn't be too worried.- Manning Great Lakes Police District crime manager, Detective Chief Inspector Rodney Blackman
Manning Great Lakes Police District crime manager, Detective Chief Inspector Rodney Blackman, said investigating officers had receive some witness information, but would like to hear from anyone else via Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au who also can help.
Information will be treated in confidence.
Chief Inspector Blackman assured the community had nothing to worry about following the death.
"It is always a concerning incident to have in a local community," he said.
"(However) from my early assessment of the matter, the community at large shouldn't be too worried.
"At this stage we are treating this matter as a serious crime."
As inquiries continue, police are urging anyone who may be able identify those involved or have any information to come forward.
Jeanene has more than 40 years experience as a regional and rural journalist starting at The Land Newspaper. She also worked for Stock Journal Newspaper (SA), McPherson, Fairfax newspapers and Rural Press, and contributed to various magazines.
