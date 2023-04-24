Manning River Times
A 38-year-old Taree man was dead on arrival at Manning Base Hospital

Jeanene Duncan
By Jeanene Duncan
Updated April 24 2023 - 4:25pm, first published 4:23pm
Manning Great Lakes Police District, Detective Chief Inspector Rodney Blackman addressed the media this afternoon outside Forster Police station.
Police are treating the death of a Taree man in Tuncurry yesterday, Sunday, April 23, as suspicious.

