MidCoast Council seeks feedback on wastewater strategy

April 25 2023 - 7:00pm
According to MidCoast council, the new strategy will a more strategic and consistent approach to on-site wastewater system management across the region. Photo supplied.
MidCoast Council is seeking community feedback on a draft on-site wastewater management strategy before May 29.

Local News

