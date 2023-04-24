A youth led showcase of young creative talent is happening at the Manning Entertainment Centre to celebrate Youth Week.
Taree Universities Campus (TUC), MidCoast Council and headspace Taree have teamed up this Youth Week (April 20-30, 2023), in support of the Youth Arts Festival 2023 (YAF23) at The MEC on Thursday, April 27,
Between 9.30am and 2.30pm young creatives will enjoy a festive gathering that has been dreamed up by MidCoast Council's ACE Team and headspace Taree's Youth Reference Group.
Some brave young creatives will perform on the day, among their peers, in the new Jane Flett Studio at the Manning Entertainment Centre. Young people interested in developing stage skills, or gaining technical theatre support skills, will be paired with professional mentors to access an immersive and practical learning experience, in small group workshops, prior to the performances.
In the lead up to this event a series of workshops has been offered at the TUC to coach young people in finding their unique voice and expression in a safe space.
The series commenced with Search for a Song, run by Matty Zarb and music therapist Scott Greenaway in March.
This was followed by Free Your Voice, a Miller Voice Method training session by Grace Callaghan on April 12, and finally a songwriting workshop with Jake Davey on April 19.
As a result of these workshops organisers are hoping to see some original songs at the YAF23, and even more at the YAF24 in Youth Week next year.
For those who simply want to enjoy the atmosphere, be fed and entertained, there will be free festive food, the ACE showcase, information stalls connecting young people to local services, and some roving performers. A
The headline event featuring young performers from 12.30 to 2.30 will astonish and amaze with its feast of raw talent.
This event is entirely free. For more information, registration and inquiries go to www.tareeuni.org.au/campus-events/youth-arts-festival-2023.
This event is proudly supported by the NSW government. The Taree Universities Campus Learning Community Project (TLC Project) is a funded by the joint Australian government - NSW government Disaster Recovery Funding Arrangements 2018. MidCoast Council and the Department of Communities and Justice have funded the ACE Project and Youth Week activities.
