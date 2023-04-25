THERE was a late change to the Group Three Junior Rugby League gala day planned to open the 2023 season.
Matches were scheduled for Taree Recreation Ground, Old Bar and Stuart Park, Port Macquarie. However, Taree was deemed too wet and some of the age groups were switched to Tuncurry.
Originally the under 10 to 16 age divisions were to play at Taree, with under 6s to 9s at Port Macquarie
Girls tackle and league tag games were played at Old Bar. The Old Bar Pirates report a record number of registrations for the league tag and girls tackle sides this season.
Group Three Junior League's season-proper will kickoff this weekend, as will Group Three senior league.
