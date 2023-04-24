Mid Coast has added to the list of injured players following the Northern NSW Women's Premier League football clash against New Lambton in Newcastle.
Left fullback Chelsea Gallagher faces a stint on the sideline after breaking her wrist.
"Our squad is depleted at the moment because of all the injuries,'' captain-coach Emma Stanbury said.
"We only have one goal keeper for two grades. Now we have another player out for an extended time.''
Stanbury was under an injury cloud with a leg cork sustained the previous match, however, she played out the second half and said she had no problems.
"We should get our No 1 goal keeper, Grace Davies, back in a fortnight, so that will help,'' he said.
Stanbury said Mid Coast dominated for much of the game but just couldn't get the ball into the net. She added that New Lambton has been bolstered by up to three A-League players and now boast a formidable roster.
Defensive midfielder Beth Kauter was named Mid Coast's player of the match.
The Middies head to Newcastle for a third successive week this Sunday to tackle Adamstown Rosebuds. The next home game will be against Broadmeadow on May 7.
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
