TAREE Jaguars under 15s took on the Hallidays Point 16s in the opening round of Football Mid North Coast South division 15/16s competition.
The game was closer than the score suggested and was 0-0 at half time. An unlucky deflection over the keeper mid way through the second half put the score in favour of the visitors.
The match ebbed and flowed with both teams creating more scoring opportunities. Hallidays made the most of their chances eventually taking the result 3-0 in a match that could have swung either way till late in the second half.
This year the competition consists of nine teams of which four are under 16s and 5 are under 15s. They will have separate finals series for the ages. Taree Wildcats continued to grow its player numbers this year nominated two 15s and one 16s to the competition.
Taree secretary Michael Wallace explained that the club don't grade their players and split the 15s into an A team and a B Team. "Community football is about playing the game you love with your mates," he said.
