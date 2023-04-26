Manning River Times
Home/News
What's on

Company of Voices and Musica Provenciale concert at Tuncurry WWI Memorial Hall

Updated April 27 2023 - 9:21am, first published 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Great Lakes vocal ensemble Company of Voices. Picture supplied.
Great Lakes vocal ensemble Company of Voices. Picture supplied.

Great Lakes choir Company of Voices is joining with baroque instrumental ensemble Musica Provenciale in a collaboration that is a first for both entities.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.