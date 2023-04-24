The Wingham CBD was vibrant and bustling, with parking spaces at a premium and long waits for coffee, as the third annual Busker Muster took place on Saturday morning, April 22.
Thirty-one buskers competed for a spot on the stage at this year's Wingham Music Festival and first prize of $500, with brother and sister duo from Wherrol Flat, Lucas and Caitlyn Lyon taking the honour.
Lucas played bagpipes and Caitlyn the side drum (snare), dressed appropriately in Scottish garb, and, according to organiser Bill Beach, the voting public elected them the winning act by a convincing margin.
It was also Lucas' first day of part time work at Bent on Food and was working when the winners were announced.
"We had to run across the road and grab him!" Lucas' mum Heidi Lyon said.
Lucas has been playing the pipes for around two years, while Caitlyn has been drumming only 12 months. Both have joined Manning Valley Pipes and Drums and are being tutored by local members. They are also members of the NSW Highlanders Pipe Band, a competitive regional pipe band made up of members mostly from the New England and Mid North Coast districts.
"They attended the Maclean Highland Gathering over the Easter long weekend competing in the solo piping and drumming, and also the pipe band competition with the Highlanders," Heidi said.
" Caitlyn received first place in her novice drumming section, and Lucas came third in his grade out of thirty pipers. They were also awarded the open scholarship for piping and drumming."
Lucas and Caitlyn are putting their Busker Muster winnings toward a trip to Glasgow, Scotland next year to play in the World Pipe Band Championships with the NSW Highlanders.
Second prize in the Busker Muster went to Grace Callaghan, who placed first in 2021, on vocals and guitar.
Third prize was won by Tom Mwanza, vocals and guitar, from Tallwoods Village.
The junior prize went to another previous winner, young Gloucester boy Travis McLachlan-Ifield who sang and accompanied himself on guitar. Travis came second in the 2021 Busker Muster and, placed third prize in the 2022 competition.
Bill Beach was pleased with the event and so, by all accounts, were the competing buskers.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Did you know? Manning River Times online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print editions in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.