Audrey Povey of Tallwoods can now call herself a member of the centenarian club, having reached her 100th birthday milestone.
Audrey was the fifth child of Frank and Eva Bowerman. She was born at Goulburn hospital in 1923.
Audrey grew up in Bredbo, a small village on the Monaro Plains, 34 kilometres north of Cooma
She attended the one teacher Bredbo school until year si,x after which she went to work at local grocery stores in the village, which sold everything from potatoes to petrol.
On her 21st birthday a young soldier, Kevin Povey, heard a special birthday radio call to her and sent her a card whilst on military leave. This greeting started correspondence between the two of them and when he finally returned from military service they courted and were married in 1948 in Bredbo.
They lived with Audrey's family, until January 1953 when they moved to their own home in Bredbo. There was no electricity; only a fuel stove, open fire and Aladdin lamps. A windmill pumped water up from the well.
Audrey and Kevin were blessed with a daughter, Maureen. Maureen was born a very tiny baby and she remained in hospital with Audrey for three and a half months.
Audrey now lives with her daughter and son-in-law in Tallwoods.
She is a keen country and western music fan, and plays cards at Hallidays Point Senior Citizens every week.
Audrey attributes a long life to riding a push bike for almost 70 years, buying her first bike when she was 13 years old. Usually seen riding in high heels and falling off twice she decided to give up bike riding, so she bought a motorised scooter in 2006.
Audrey recently celebrated her birthday with family and friends at Tallwoods Golf Club.
