UPDATE:
Police will address the media as they appeal for public assistance after a man died at Taree on Sunday.
The death is currently being treated as suspicious.
Initial inquiries suggest the Taree man was injured at an address on Heath Avenue in Tuncurry, before being driven to hospital by a family member.
Officers attached to Manning Great Lakes Police District - with assistance from the State Crime Command's Homicide Squad - have commenced an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.
As inquiries continue, police are urging anyone who may be able identify those involved or have any information to come forward.
Police are investigating an incident that led to a man being fatally injured on Sunday April 23.
EARLIER: Police investigation in progress after man dies outside Taree hospital
Police are investigating after a man died outside Manning Base Hospital, Taree.
About 7.45am on Sunday, April 23, officers attached to Manning Great Lakes Police District were called to Manning base Hospital following reports a man had presented with serious injuries.
The 38-year-old was assessed at the scene but was unable to be revived.
Initial inquiries suggest the man was injured at another location, before being driven to the hospital by a family member.
Police have commenced an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.
As inquiries continue, police are urging anyone with information to come forward.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.
