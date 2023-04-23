Manning River Times
Home/News/Court and Crime
Police

Man dies outside of Manning Base Hospital, Taree on Sunday April 23

Updated April 24 2023 - 10:02am, first published 9:32am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police are investigating an incident that led to a man being fatally injured on Sunday April 23. File photo.
Police are investigating an incident that led to a man being fatally injured on Sunday April 23. File photo.

Police are investigating after a man died outside Manning Base Hospital, Taree.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.