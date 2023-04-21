Manning River Times
Vocal section at the Taree Eisteddfod

April 22 2023 - 4:30am
Over the next month, thousands of competitors will tread the boards of Manning Entertainment Centre, taking part in the 56th annual Taree and District Eisteddfod.

