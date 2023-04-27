This year's LGNSW Destination and Visitor Economy Conference is assured of helping tourism bodies which want to improve the sustainability of the industry.
The three-day conference, hosted by Northern Beaches Council, Manly in late May, will be attended by MidCoast Council mayor, Claire Pontin and Cr Peter Howard.
This event will bring together local government staff and councillors, key industry stakeholders and local operators, to discuss insights and the ever-changing world facing the visitor economy, governance co-ordinator, Kathy Duggan reported to the April council meeting.
Full conference tickets are $1250 per person with accommodation approximately $700 per person for two nights, expenditure which was included in the approved 2022-23 budget for councillor travel, Ms Duggan said.
Jeremy Miller described the event as a 'very exciting conference', which was in the past hosted by the former Greater Taree City council.
"It is a vibrant and informative conference; looking at the this one there is direct input into visitor economy, economic development and cultural tourism and I look forward to hearing some of the developments from the conference," Cr Miller said.
There is plenty of evidence to suggest a short stay events, whether they be sporting or cultural, a short stay vacation is a massive economic input for the community, deputy mayor, Alan Tickle said.
"Council picking up ideas from this conference and taking back to our community is vital for the economic growth of our wider LGA (local government area)."
Jeanene has more than 40 years experience as a regional and rural journalist starting at The Land Newspaper. She also worked for Stock Journal Newspaper (SA), McPherson, Fairfax newspapers and Rural Press, and contributed to various magazines.
