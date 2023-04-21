Manning River Times
The man was charged with nine offences while the woman was charged with five

During a search of two vehicles the man and woman were travelling in, police located and seized a number of housebreaking implements.
Robbery and serious crime squad detectives have charged two people with allegedly conspiring to commit an aggravated break and enter.

