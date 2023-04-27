AN upgrade of the Jack Neal Oval remains a long term dream for Taree City Bulls Rugby League Club.
However, club president Nigel Wallis said there are hurdles.
The ground is owned by the Taree Leagues and Sports Club and is leased by the Bulls.
Mr Wallis explained that because it's not a council-owned facility, getting government grants for badly needed improvements is difficult.
"Because it's privately owned the grants have to be specialised and there would have to be considerable (financial) outlay from us,'' Mr Wallis said.
"If it was a council field I'd say Jack Neal would have been upgraded long ago. But because it's privately owned it is a harder circumstance.''
Mr Wallis is in his third term as president. He admits that when he took over his main priority was to ensure the club fielded an under 18 side. The Bulls weren't represented in 18s in 2019 due to a lack of players and didn't play in the pandemic-condensed 18s competition in 2020. Taree returned to the under 18s in 2021 and were finalists last year.
With the club now more consolidated, Mr Wallis said he will look at what available avenues there are to upgrade the ground.
"Once we get everything ticked off for the season we'll sit down and see what grants we might be able to apply for,'' he said
He said he has been approached by a representative from the Taree business community to see what can be achieved and he hopes this could lead to a positive outcome.
Mr Wallis said he has asked MidCoast Council 'a couple of general questions' regarding improvements at the ground.
"I got no to most of them,'' he said.
"I was told by a council member that council might buy the facility, but I think that's a very long term venture for them. They'd have to come to an agreement with the leagues club first.
"But it would be good if they got in and helped.''
Mr Wallis said a Taree City committee member hopes to speak with Myall Lakes MP Tanya Thompson on the matter.
The club has funded minor improvements at the ground in the lead-in to the Group Three season this weekend. This includes installing new goal posts, repairing electrical work in the change room and cleaning up the surrounds. The ground's playing surface remains in good order.
"I've had the police involved recently to try and stop the vandalism there. We've started to get some action there,'' Mr Wallis said.
The Bulls played a trial last month at the new ground at South West Rocks.
"It would be great if we could get something like that here,'' Mr Wallis said.
"Great for Taree, not just our football club."
The first game was played at the Neal Oval (then Group Three Leagues Ground) in 1966. There have only been minor upgrades to the canteen, change rooms and toilets at the ground in the decades since. There's limited covered seating.
New ground lighting was installed about 10 years ago while internal fencing was replaced. The Neal Oval was once the headquarters of Group Three football and the venue for all semi-finals and grand finals along with representative fixtures.
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
