Taree City has a long term plan to upgrade the Jack Neal Oval but there are hurdles to overcome

By Mick McDonald
April 28 2023 - 4:00am
Taree City president Nigel Wallis said it is the club's long term plan to upgrade the Jack Neal Oval, but he said there are problems.
Taree City president Nigel Wallis said it is the club's long term plan to upgrade the Jack Neal Oval, but he said there are problems.

AN upgrade of the Jack Neal Oval remains a long term dream for Taree City Bulls Rugby League Club.

