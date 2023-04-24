Manning River Times
The (draft) Footpath Activities in Town Centres Policy has been extended to include smaller villages through the Mid-Coast region

Jeanene Duncan
By Jeanene Duncan
April 24 2023 - 12:00pm
This "parklet" in Taree's Victoria Street is part of the Vibrant Spaces project. File picture
The MidCoast Council vibrant spaces policy has been updated to reflect and support local businesses.

