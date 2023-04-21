Thank you for your service

There was an event in Canberra a few weeks ago which I believe needs more coverage - The National Apology to Vietnam War veterans. Hillville's Rodney O'Regan, a former "tunnel rat", was one of 10 veterans chosen to attend the formal apology and the launch of commemorative medallions, marking the 50th anniversary of the end of the Vietnam War.
In my 40 plus years as a journalist it has been a privilege to speak to many war veterans. It was a tradition to profile a veteran in the lead-up to Anzac Day and they had fascinating stories to tell. Most had seen service during World War II, some on the great battle fields of Europe, many more in the battles closer to home across the Pacific. Their stories stick with me.
But the Vietnam war was different. Australians in their thousands signed up for the Great Wars, seeing it as an adventure and often lying about their age so they could serve. Many of the soldiers who saw service in Vietnam were conscripted, a "lottery" where 20-year-old men were chosen seemingly by random. Listen to the lyrics of Creedence Clearwater Revival's Fortunate Son and you get a feel for the mood in America about its conscription process.
I worked with a Vietnam veteran many years ago. He still suffered bouts of malaria, as had many of the WWII veterans I spoke to. His children had sight impairment which may or may not have been a result of Agent Orange. I recall stories of soldiers returning from Vietnam to a different conflict, the battle over Australia's involvement - "All the way with LBJ". Like many of them had a choice?
There's a memorial in the grounds of St Clare's High School dedicated to one of our soldiers, 2nd Lieutenant Kerry Rinkin who died in South Vietnam in 1967. And here's a bit of local history you may not know. There's a photograph of Private Harry Summerville, in the jungle of Vietnam, which first appeared in the Wingham Chronicle and Manning River Observer on May 2, 1967. That photo became well known as the face behind the Redgum song and video I Was Only 19, released in 1983. Harry died in 2004 and was farewelled by his mates to the tune of Redgum, and it may or may not be true that the wake managed to break the record of the number of kegs drunk at the Australian Hotel.
Thank you for your service.
Lest We Forget
Toni Bell
ACM editor, Manning River Times
Manning Great Lakes editor covering mastheads Manning River Times, Great Lakes Advocate, Gloucester Advocate, Wingham Chronicle and the Manning Great Lakes Extra. A journalist for 40 plus years.
