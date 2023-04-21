Thank you for your service

There's a memorial in the grounds of St Clare's High School dedicated to one of our soldiers, 2nd Lieutenant Kerry Rinkin who died in South Vietnam in 1967. And here's a bit of local history you may not know. There's a photograph of Private Harry Summerville, in the jungle of Vietnam, which first appeared in the Wingham Chronicle and Manning River Observer on May 2, 1967. That photo became well known as the face behind the Redgum song and video I Was Only 19, released in 1983. Harry died in 2004 and was farewelled by his mates to the tune of Redgum, and it may or may not be true that the wake managed to break the record of the number of kegs drunk at the Australian Hotel.