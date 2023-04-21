Manning River Times

Thank you for your service

Toni Bell
By Toni Bell
Updated April 21 2023 - 11:19am, first published 10:04am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Thank you for your service
Thank you for your service

There was an event in Canberra a few weeks ago which I believe needs more coverage - The National Apology to Vietnam War veterans. Hillville's Rodney O'Regan, a former "tunnel rat", was one of 10 veterans chosen to attend the formal apology and the launch of commemorative medallions, marking the 50th anniversary of the end of the Vietnam War.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Toni Bell

Toni Bell

Editor

Manning Great Lakes editor covering mastheads Manning River Times, Great Lakes Advocate, Gloucester Advocate, Wingham Chronicle and the Manning Great Lakes Extra. A journalist for 40 plus years.

Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.