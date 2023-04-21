Four Mid-Coast community groups have received a combined $16,000 to put towards NAIDOC events later this year.
Funding has been sourced from MidCoast Council's existing community donations budget, which was discussed and approved late last year.
Historically, council has supported NAIDOC activities through in-kind services and a small amount of funding.
Purfleet Aboriginal Lands Council will put its $4000 towards running an event at the River Queen Elizabeth Park.
Aboriginal dancers and tributes to Elders, cultural group activities including weaving, dancing, artwork, and language, fun races, basketball, football and market stalls will add more colour to the day-long event.
Forster Local Aboriginal Land Council applied for and will receive $4000 for its annual Cabarita Community Day.
The day-long event gives both Aboriginal and non-Aboriginal members of the Great Lakes - Worimi - community to learn together through inclusive and fun interactive activities, and promote greater awareness and understanding through celebrating local Indigenous history and culture, while Worimi Elders will share their stories and experiences.
Tea Gardens Hawks Nest Aboriginal Reference Group in partnership with Worimi Local Aboriginal Land Council/Murrook Cultural Centre, also will receive $4000.
Members from the Tea Gardens and Hawks Nest communities will be invited to experience Worimi culture at a community event at Myall Park Sports Complex, Hawks Nest during the week following NAIDOC week.
A team of Aboriginal educators from the local Aboriginal land council and Murrook will showcase cultural activities including boomerang and spear education and throwing, basket weaving, beading, didge playing and dance.
The Lions Club will assist with a sausage barbecue lunch.
The $4000 allocated to Gloucester Worimi First Peoples Aboriginal Corporation will be put towards a family fun day which will include a sausage sizzle and bushtucker tasting, kid's art/craft, touch footy, boomerang throwing, service providers, dancers, weaving, clay making, fairy floss, and more.
The group asked for $2500, but council gave it the full recommended funding due to its good track record running events.
Jeanene has more than 40 years experience as a regional and rural journalist starting at The Land Newspaper. She also worked for Stock Journal Newspaper (SA), McPherson, Fairfax newspapers and Rural Press, and contributed to various magazines.
