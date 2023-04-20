WINGHAM is a confirmed starter in the Group Three Rugby League women's league tag competition this year, bringing the number of sides to five.
"I went to Wingham's training this week and they will have the numbers,'' Group Three chief executive Mal Drury said.
However, he now faces a few headaches working out an equitable draw.
"The first couple of weeks are okay, Taree City has the bye the first week and Wingham the second,'' he said.
"But it gets a bit difficult from there.''
Eight sides will play in the remaining grades. Mr Drury said ensuring the tag teams get continuous football means the sides will have to play some matches away from their club's other grades.
"It's not perfect, but that's the best we can do under the circumstances,'' he said.
Taree City, Forster-Tuncurry, Wingham, Port Sharks and Port Breakers will field tag teams.
Meanwhile, the Mid North Coast women's rugby league competition will kickoff this weekend. Seven sides from Group Three, the Hastings League and Group Two will be involved in the 14 round season-proper, with the grand final scheduled for August 26. Wingham, Wauchope, Laurieton, Macleay Valley, Kendall, Nambucca Valley and Sawtell will field teams.
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
