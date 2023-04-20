Manning River Times
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

League tag draw to cause some problems

MM
By Mick McDonald
April 20 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taree City will be one of five teams involved in this season's Group 3 league tag competition. However, premiers Wauchope will not be involved.
Taree City will be one of five teams involved in this season's Group 3 league tag competition. However, premiers Wauchope will not be involved.

WINGHAM is a confirmed starter in the Group Three Rugby League women's league tag competition this year, bringing the number of sides to five.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Mick McDonald

Senior journalist

Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years

Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.