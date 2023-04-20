LAURELLE Dennes playing a near-faultless game as skip guided her team of husband Glenn, Robyn and Jim Gillogly to a 23-5 victory over twins, Chriss Willey and Leonie Gilford playing with George Sinclair and Ryan Allen in the final of the mixed fours bowls championship at Wingham Sporties.
In the early stages of the game the contest was very even with Chris and team leading to the 5th end.
On the 10th end the score favoured Laurelle's crew 10-5, however that was it as from there on all remaining ends went to Laurelle's team. Overall Chris and crew could only manage to win three of the total ends.
Ryan did his utmost to keep the game alive but superior team work saw the the title to his opponents.
Including the final the winners during the event scored 74 shots to their opponent's 23 and the "Oldies' showed up some of their younger opponents.
THERE are just three rounds of the Zone 11 pennants to be played.
After seven rounds this is the situation:
Grade 2: Forster look to have this wrapped up and are10 points in front, and have already had their second round bye. The wheels will really have to fall off for them to lose from here.
Grade 3: Leagues 10 points in front of Forster, and with a huge margin advantage. They have yet to play each other in the second round. Forster need a miracle.
Grade 4: Wingham on 48 lead Forster on 45. They don't play each other again. This could go down to the wire.
Grade 5: Forster lead Tuncurry 48 to 47.5. Nothing in this, and they clash in round 10.
Grade 6: Harrington have their noses in front of Forster B, 44-42. They have jut played each other and had a draw. Every result is crucial from now on.
Grade 7.1: Wingham lead Old Bar A 49 to 47, and they clash in the next round, which could decide the winner of this section.
Grade 7.2: Old Bar B would be the favourites. Even though they have yet to have a bye in the second round, they have a 17 point buffer over Pacific Palms.
- NOEL JAMES
