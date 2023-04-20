Manning River Times
Wingham mixed fours final decided

By Jim Gillogly
April 20 2023 - 11:30am
Wingham Sporties mixed fours winners Jim and Robyn Gillogly Glenn and Laurelle Dennes.
LAURELLE Dennes playing a near-faultless game as skip guided her team of husband Glenn, Robyn and Jim Gillogly to a 23-5 victory over twins, Chriss Willey and Leonie Gilford playing with George Sinclair and Ryan Allen in the final of the mixed fours bowls championship at Wingham Sporties.

