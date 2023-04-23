Manning River Times
Speedboat show with river cruise to be held at Telegraph Point

April 23 2023 - 5:00pm
Speedboat enthusiasts are preparing to converge on Telegraph Point for the Stoney Park Classic Boat Festival Show and Go.

Local News

