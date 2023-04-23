Speedboat enthusiasts are preparing to converge on Telegraph Point for the Stoney Park Classic Boat Festival Show and Go.
Held over the weekend of April 29-30 at the Stoney Park Holiday Park, the two day festival is the brainchild of Ray and Narelle Reardon of North Coast Speedboat Classics.
The Saturday of the event has been dubbed "show day", where owners will be able to showcase their boats, along with a range of classic cars, bikes and trucks.
Adding to the overall experience, the site's Action Park and Aqua Park will be open for sessions on Saturday providing further amusements for the event's static display day.
There will be live music provided by Hunter Valley band, On The Rocks, while the Stoney Park Holiday Park kiosk will be open for coffee, drinks, and food.
It's free to display your classic, free to come in and have a look- Event organiser, Narelle Reardon
Saturday night will see a barbecue cook-up at the camp kitchen and is sure to be a great night for all.
Sunday is "Go Day", with boats launching from Telegraph Point by 10am for a day of boating fun. There will be a cruise down to Port Macquarie, and with weather conditions permitting, arriving at Pelican Island about lunchtime.
Organisers are expecting anywhere from 30 - 50 boats for the event, but all are welcome.
The event is free to enter however, sessions for the Action/Aqua parks need to be booked on line at stoneypark.com.au
The Stoney Park Classic Boat Festival Show and Go will be held at the Stoney Park Holiday Park, 16 Hacks Ferry Road, Telegraph Point over the weekend of April 29 - 30.
