Beach protection at Manning Point and Old Bar

April 21 2023 - 5:00pm
Sand replenishment at Old Bar Beach and Manning Point will be taking place. Picture supplied.
Sand replenishment works will occur at locations along the beach at Manning Point and Old Bar in May.

