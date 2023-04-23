Hallidays Point Library will host a special Storytime session by local author, Julia Dunstan, who will be in person to presents her picture book, The Dance of the Amaroo.
Taking place on Friday April 28 from 10:30 - 11:30am, the free event will feature a reading of the story which the author describes as a "celebration of place - a celebration of unity."
The retired English teacher has turned her hand to poetic fiction, creating a picture book that captures the wonder of the natural aquatic world of the Great Lakes area.
The story revolves around the experiences of the two central characters, Poppa and Pearl - fictionalised characterisations of Julia's husband and granddaughter - as they go on a day trip of whale watching aboard the Amaroo.
It utilises real life places and people, including captain Matt Coombes, the owner of Amaroo Cruises and skipper of the boat on which the story takes place.
The book features illustrations by local artist Nikki Dart, adding to the experience for all, especially for the younger readers.
"It's a really good text for years three and four because it's quite layered. It has not only the narrative and the illustrations, it also has a song, it's got a musical element," Julia said.
"Every artwork also has a very subtle concept painted into it, for example, reflection or trust or journey or search, so all those ideas are painted."
Those attending the Storytime event will enjoy a reading, singing, craft and light refreshments. Also, copies of the book will be available for purchase which Julia will happily sign for you.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.