Hallidays Point Library Storytime event features local author

RK
By Rick Kernick
April 23 2023 - 12:00pm
"The Dance of the Amaroo" author, Julia Dunstan. Photo by Jessika Lacroix
Hallidays Point Library will host a special Storytime session by local author, Julia Dunstan, who will be in person to presents her picture book, The Dance of the Amaroo.

RK

Rick Kernick

Journalist

