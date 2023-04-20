ANNOUCEMENT of the winner of one time honoured sporting award along with two new categories and an induction into the Manning Sporting Hall of Fame will highlight the Manning Sport Awards to be held tonight at Club Taree.
The Manning River Times (Ken McDonald Memorial) Sportstar of the Year has a history dating back to 1960. It is one of the longest running awards in regional Australia and there'll be six candidates to become the 62nd winner.
They are:
Bourke and Watts were members of the Australian Country under 21 women's hockey team that toured Indonesia, where Bourke was the captain. They were chosen from the Australian Country Championships where they were members of the NSW team that made the final.
Lewis defended his NSW sabre championship for the second successive year.
Hosgood won the NSW under 17 1500 metres and was also a member of the NSW All Schools cross country team that won a gold medal in the relay in the Australian championship.
Sewell qualified for the World 70.3 triathlon championship after winning the 18-24 years division at the Australian championship in Port Macquarie. Ruprecht won the WPTGlobal FIM EnduroGP Endruo2 world championship. This was contested over seven rounds in Europe.
The Hugh McCrindle Medal for services to sport and the junior sportstar of the year will be presented for the first time. The public was asked to nominate potential winners
There are five nominations for the McCrindle Medal:
In line for the junior sportstar are:
Kasey Brown's elevation into the Sporting Hall of Fame is overdue. The hall of fame was inaugurated by Greater Taree City Council in 2000, but there have been no inductions since 2010 due to the council merger and the lack of suitable nominees.
Brown started playing squash in Taree, joined the world tour in 2002 and at her peak reached No 5.
She represented Australia in two Commonwealth Games, winning one gold and two bronze medals in team events while she also represented Australia in the World Teams Championship.
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.