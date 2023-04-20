Manning River Times
Manning Sport Awards at Club Taree

MM
By Mick McDonald
April 21 2023 - 4:00am
Kasey Brown on court during her time on the world tour in 2009. She will be inducted into the Manning Sporting Hall of Fame tonight.
Kasey Brown on court during her time on the world tour in 2009. She will be inducted into the Manning Sporting Hall of Fame tonight.

ANNOUCEMENT of the winner of one time honoured sporting award along with two new categories and an induction into the Manning Sporting Hall of Fame will highlight the Manning Sport Awards to be held tonight at Club Taree.

