THERE'LL be a significant increase in the number of girls playing in the Group Three Junior Rugby League competitions this year.
Gala days will launch the season this weekend
Taree Recreation Centre will be the venue on Saturday for under 10s to 16s. On Sunday at Old Bar girls' 13, 15s and 17s will play along with under 12s, 14s and 16 league tag. Port Macquarie Sharks will host a day for the under 6s to 9s on Sunday.
The season proper kicks off on April 28-29, with league tag games on Friday evenings.
"We have big numbers in girls' footy, which is great to see,'' Group Three JRL secretary Gail McArdle said.
However, Gail said the number of boys teams in the under 15s and 16s is concerning.
"A couple of clubs have merged teams to form sides,'' she said.
The group is also looking to increase the number of referees.
"We ran a course last weekend and we're trying to organise another one.''
