Manning River Times
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Gala days to kickoff Group 3 Junior Rugby League season

MM
By Mick McDonald
April 21 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kacey Grange playing for Red Rovers under 16s against Forster-Tuncurry last season.
Kacey Grange playing for Red Rovers under 16s against Forster-Tuncurry last season.

THERE'LL be a significant increase in the number of girls playing in the Group Three Junior Rugby League competitions this year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Mick McDonald

Senior journalist

Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years

Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.