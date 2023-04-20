Manning River Times
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Club Taree Anzac Day display a true work of art

RK
By Rick Kernick
April 21 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Club Taree has gone next level with its display at the Memorial Fountain leading into this year's Anzac Day commemoration.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RK

Rick Kernick

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.