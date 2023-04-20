Club Taree has gone next level with its display at the Memorial Fountain leading into this year's Anzac Day commemoration.
To mark the occasion, the club has had its fountain filled with 1000 ceramic poppies - the iconic flower associated with the remembrance of war.
The idea was inspired by the art installation curated in 2014 at the Tower of London marking the beginning of World War I. That project used 888,246 poppies, one for every British or Colonial life lost at the Front during the war.
The poppies used in the Club Taree display are the creation of Michelle Walters, a resident of Pottsville NSW who has family connections in Coopernook.
Each poppy is handmade with love and each is unique to symbolise the different story behind each veteran of war. They are constructed of terracotta with a wire stem and hand painted, the process taking several months to complete.
Michelle is the wife of a returned veteran. She said she felt humbled to assist with the special commemorative installation.
Club Taree used the ceramic poppies last year in a different application, inserting them into the ground amongst the flag display. However, it was decided to separate the two exhibits for greater visual impact.
According to Club Taree CEO Paul Allan, the poppies deserved a bit more exposure, providing the reverence befitting the occasion.
"In 2023 we wanted to elevate the element of the poppies to be the hero of our display," Mr Allan said.
"By placing them in our Memorial Fountain we provide the opportunity for quiet peaceful reflection of the sacrifices made by the servicemen and women of war, particularly of the 111 Taree residents who have paid the supreme sacrifice at war for our freedom."
The poppies can be viewed at Club Taree's Memorial Fountain from now until the Friday after Anzac Day
