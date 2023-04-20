I trust that everyone had a happy and safe Easter holiday break despite the changeable weather patterns.
Our next important event will be Anzac Day on Tuesday, April 25 and it is a very moving and poignant day for so many as they remember their family members who joined the Australian Forces in past International conflicts, who gave their lives or have since passed on.
Wingham RSL Sub-branch, of which husband John is a member, will be again conducting a Dawn Service commencing with a muster at 5.15am from Queen and Isabella Streets for a short march to the front of Wingham Town Hall and then the service at 5.30am.
We will then stay in town for the Main Service which commences at 9.15am and this year there will be a change in muster point due to the roadworks at the Bent and Farquahar Street intersections. The form up for the march will take place in the McCullagh Place car park behind the Wingham Services Club before moving off for the Town Hall.
Tinonee Memorial School of Arts Hall
The Tinonee Hall is continuing to be the venue for line dancing with the MNC Bootscooters on a Wednesday evening. I have spoken to a couple of friends who are doing it and having a great time and making new friends. The Rock and Roll group are also continuing to meet at the hall for their evenings of fun.
The Hall committee met Tuesday, April 11 and discussed several items pertaining to the maintenance and upgrade of the hall. It recently had the building's front wall repainted and they are now looking at having a cover built over the ramp on the southern side of the building for the comfort of patrons in wet weather and for easy access. They were thinking of holding a Mother's Day Market in May but this has been put on hold for the time being.
Enquiries from local groups are also be made about the hall catering for Christmas in July and these are still to be confirmed.
Many thanks go out to local man Col Schulz who had been the volunteer mower man for many years at the hall but age had caught up with him and has called it time.
Tinonee Historical Society
Saturday openings have continued and a number of locals have called in to the Museum see what is on offer in the way of history and our collections during the school holidays.
The monthly meeting for the Society was held on Tuesday, April 18 and attended by four members and included a number of apologies due to sickness and being away.
Please note that the Museum will not be open on Tuesday, April 25 - Anzac Day. It will be re-opening again on Wednesday at 10.00am going though to early afternoon.
Proud grandparents
John and I are extremely proud of our son Andrew, his wife Sharona along with our grandchildren Keala and Korben who live in Queensland, who over last weekend completed a 40 kilometre hike in bush terrain in 14 hours. It is a mammoth task and well done. The young ones are only 15 and 11 years old respectively.
