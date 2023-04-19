Over the next month, thousands of competitors will tread the boards of Manning Entertainment Centre, taking part in the 56th annual Taree and District Eisteddfod.
The eisteddfod gets underway today (April 19) and first up is the piano section which will be adjudicated by Sally Roper B Mus Ed; A Mus A.
Then follows the vocal section, adjudicated by Glenn Amor, concluding on Saturday, April 22. Glenn recently toured with the Australian Tenors and is director of music to St Peter's Anglican Church, in Cremorne where he enjoys playing the three-manual pipe organ. He also regularly plays the five-manual organ at Sydney Town Hall.
A highlight of this section is the evening performances, including the open championship on Saturday evening starting at 7 o'clock.
The dance section attracts the largest number of entrants and starts on May 2, concluding on May 14. A highlight is the group weekend, May 5 to 7, which will see dance studios from across the country performing.
The eisteddfod concludes with the grand concert on Saturday, June 3 at 2pm.
Manning Great Lakes editor covering mastheads Manning River Times, Great Lakes Advocate, Gloucester Advocate, Wingham Chronicle and the Manning Great Lakes Extra. A journalist for 40 plus years.
