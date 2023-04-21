REGISTRATIONS for teams across the Football Mid North Coast Zone are edging up to pre-COVID levels.
That's in senior and junior grades.
"The office staff tell me we'll get to the low 6000s,'' FMNC chairman Lance Fletcher said.
"That'll be more than we had last year and we're starting to get where we were before the pandemic.''
The 2023 competition year kicked off on Wednesday night with the over 35 grades. Southern League women will be underway from tonight, with the junior grades and Southern League men on Saturday.
There'll be 12 sides in the Southern League women's competition and 12 in the men.
Gloucester returns to Southern League men's competition this year. The Scorpions were involved in the league pre-COVID.
Mr Fletcher said at this stage the women's southern competition will be one division, with A and B grades in the north.
He added the zone is looking forward to playing a full semi-final series this year in all competitive grades for the first since since 2019. COVID restrictions played havoc in the years since.
"We'll start semi-finals in late August and have the grand finals in mid-September,'' he said.
Southern senior grand finals will be at the Taree Zone Field.
