BOXER Ca'Naan O'Donnell faced a dilemma when he was matched in a bout for the Hunter Valley 67kg title in Newcastle.
"I had another fight at 71kgs, but that fell through,'' the 22-year-old explained.
"So I wasn't meant to fight at all. Then late on Thursday night I got a call saying that I got the (title) fight.''
O'Donnell had to lose 4kgs in 24 hours to make the weight.
"So I had a lot of hot baths with Epsom Salts,'' he said.
"That draws the sweat out.''
O'Donnell said he was a bit dehydrated but otherwise fine when he entered the ring for the bout. Four rounds later he emerged a unanimous points winner after dominating the fight.
O'Donnell is the Manning River Times-Iguana Sport Award winner, earning a $50 open order at Iguana.
This was his 11th fight, with his record standing at six wins and five losses, which he admits isn't imposing.
"But I'm 5 and 1 in my last six,'' he quickly added.
"So I'm on a bit of a streak.''
O'Donnell said he's happy to stay fighting at 67kgs.
RELATED: O'Donnell's Golden Glovers triumph
He has a busy few weeks coming up. He's off to Tasmania next month to fight the reigning national 72kg champion and then heads to Queensland in July to defend the Golden Gloves crown he won last year. That was his best result until the title bout.
Slightly longer term his ambition is to fight at the national titles in December, again in Tasmania.
O'Donnell started boxing about three years ago.
"I was looking for a hobby,'' he explained.
"I was always interested in boxing, but I didn't have the time to get into it, so I just found the time.''
He fights with the Knuckle Down Gymnasium in Taree and he trains twice a day, every day.
Boxing is known as the sweet science and it's the ring smarts that it takes to be a clever boxer that interests O'Donnell.
He's also contemplating a switch to the professional ranks and results this year will determine if he takes this step.
"If I go well against the Australian champion and at nationals, my plan is to go pro next year.''
O'Donnell thinks he can fight professionally at 63kgs.
He previously played football with the Taree Wildcats and admits he did have a few problems with match officials.
"I talked too much,'' he said.
"I probably should have started fighting earlier.''
However, O'Donnell concedes he does get frustrated at the at times lengthy delays between bouts.
"We have trouble getting matched locally,'' he said.
"That's why we have to travel out of the state.''
He expects he'll defend the Hunter title within six months.
"I'm looking forward to my first defence,'' he said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.