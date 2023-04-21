The Lansdowne 'Blast from the Past' school reunion held last Saturday at the Lansdowne Community Hall was enjoyed by everyone.
Lots of stories and older photos were shared around and there was much catching up with old school friends and teachers. Thankfully the weather was warm and sunny. As usual everyone turned up with so much food which was very welcomed.
One of the organisers of the event, Laurel Morrison ended up in hospital for a few days before the reunion but thankfully she was out on Friday so she could attend the reunion.
Due to Coopernook's Anzac Day dawn service being cancelled, the Coopernook Public School has decided to run its own Anzac service on Monday, April 24. All staff and students will be walking down to the Cenotaph at Coopernook Park at 9.30am for a 10am start. Everyone is welcome.
On this coming Sunday, April 23 the "Open Music Day" will be happening again at the Lansdowne Community Hall after the first highly successful day last month.
The day will commence with Darrin Miller reciting The Ode and a few words to mark Anzac Day. There will also a display of military items on show.
Various artists will be singing throughout the day. Walk up artists are always welcome. The day commenced at 11am until 4pm. Tea, coffee, cake, cold drinks and a barbecue lunch will be available to purchase. There will be raffles and a backing band, but no backing tracts and mic socks must be used.
Everyone is invited to come along and enjoy great music, and even have a dance. The hall has a nice dance floor. It is a gold coin entry fee. For further information phone Jenni on 0431 347 772.
Lansdowne's Men's pennant bowlers produced a strong performance to defeat Tuncurry Beach (70-40) for 10-0 points win at home last Saturday. The team is home again this Saturday, hosting Gloucester, on green from 1pm.
Round one of the Football Mid North Coast competition is due to commence this weekend. Lansdowne's Senior Ladies are scheduled to take on Wallamba, Friday evening at 8.10pm at Omaru Park, and on Saturday the Under 12s play Taree at 9am at Omaru, while the Senior Men travel to South St to play Tuncurry at 3pm.
