Lansdowne Valley news with Margaret Haddon

By Margaret Haddon
April 21 2023 - 10:00am
Blast from the Past is a reunion for students, teachers, parents and others associated with Lansdowne School.
The Lansdowne 'Blast from the Past' school reunion held last Saturday at the Lansdowne Community Hall was enjoyed by everyone.

