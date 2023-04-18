Manning River Times
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Bulls head to Kempsey for first round of Group 3 season

MM
By Mick McDonald
April 19 2023 - 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Group 3 chief executive Mal Drury
Group 3 chief executive Mal Drury

TAREE City's round one Group Three Rugby League game against Macleay Valley has been switched from the Jack Neal Oval to Verge Street Oval in Kempsey.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Mick McDonald

Senior journalist

Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years

Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.