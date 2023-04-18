TAREE City's round one Group Three Rugby League game against Macleay Valley has been switched from the Jack Neal Oval to Verge Street Oval in Kempsey.
The match will be played on Saturday, April 29.
"Taree City is in the process of replacing goal posts at Jack Neal Oval and ground will not be ready by next weekend,'' Group Three chief executive Mal Drury said.
The Bulls will now host the second round game at the Mustangs.
In other first round games Old Bar heads to Wauchope to play the Blues on April 29 while Port Sharks and Port Breakers meet at the Port Macquarie Regional Stadium, also on April 29.
Wingham will tackle Forster-Tuncurry at Wingham on Sunday, April 30.
A total of 14 rounds will be played in the season-proper.
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
